African students wonder what next after Ukraine war upends education

Nkateko Muyimane and six fellow African students hid in a subway while Russian shells pounded Kharkiv, before fleeing on a train to Budapest they very nearly failed to board.

Now their main concern is how to salvage the degrees they sacrificed so much to start.

South African Muyimane, 24, and classmate Mandisa Malindisa, 25, were both studying medicine, with a year to go before graduating. Now, they say, there is no university left.

“It's been bombed out and turned to rubble,” Muyimane said at his brother's apartment in a northern Johannesburg suburb. “Even if we do continue online, medicine is practical: you need to be physically there with the patient.”

They are among tens of thousands of African students whose studies were upended by Russia's war on its neighbour, many of whom were drawn to Ukraine's world-class educational facilities available at a fraction of the cost of Western universities.

Ukraine's history of attracting Africans to its academies dates back to the Cold War, when Soviet states wooed students from newly independent African nations with the promise of a subsidised education.