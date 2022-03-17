T-Bo Touch returns to Metro FM's afternoon drive show

Metro FM has confirmed that popular radio presenter T-Bo Touch is back in the building.

Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) returns to the station's afternoon drive show The Touchdown. The 3pm to 6pm slot was previously occupied by duo Sphe and Naves. The seasoned broadcaster will be joined by Morena Mothupi, who will do sport. Sphe (Sphe Ngwenya) and Naves (Lebogang Naves) will host Kings of the Weekend on Saturday between 7pm and 10pm.

Khutso Theledi will join Moeti “Moflava” Tsiki in driving the station’s Breakfast Show from 5am to 9am weekdays. Lerato Kganyakgo will be joined by Proverb in hosting the midday to 3pm slot weekdays, while Mpho “Mo G” Madise takes over the Monday to Thursday 9pm to midnight slot.

The Metro FM Top 30 with DJ Sabby returns to a three-hour slot every Saturday, while The Encore with Kyeezi and Ms Cosmo will be Metro’s new midday weekend show from noon until 3pm. Metro FM Lounge is coming back every Sunday from 6pm to 9pm with Marian Lartey. The station welcomes Ryan “Ryan the DJ” Nair who will do The Urban Beat on Friday and Saturday from 10pm to midnight.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said about the new changes: “The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients and strategic stakeholders.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line-up reflects why we are South Africa’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the Metro FM brand is climbing to. At 5.4m listeners, we are not done.

“Metro FM has maintained its coolest radio station position for the past nine years at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards and remains committed to maintaining its position as South Africa’s number one commercial radio station.”