#MjoloWithAzola goes big as Mlota launches dating website

The site was launched in January as a way of formalising his dating services after seeing the impact and support they have been receiving from the Twitter streets

Azola Mlota, the man responsible for weekly trending hashtag #MjoloWithAzola, has made strides in his love venture by launching a dating website, Umjolo with Azola, that has more than 2,800 users to date.



The site was launched in January as a way of formalising his dating services after seeing the impact and support they have been receiving from the Twitter streets...