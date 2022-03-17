#MjoloWithAzola goes big as Mlota launches dating website
The site was launched in January as a way of formalising his dating services after seeing the impact and support they have been receiving from the Twitter streets
Azola Mlota, the man responsible for weekly trending hashtag #MjoloWithAzola, has made strides in his love venture by launching a dating website, Umjolo with Azola, that has more than 2,800 users to date.
The site was launched in January as a way of formalising his dating services after seeing the impact and support they have been receiving from the Twitter streets...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.