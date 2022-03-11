Nota, Ntsiki Mazwai accuse MaMkhize of chasing clout after her video with Zola 7 goes viral
Music exec Nota Baloyi has expressed his outrage about businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize getting involved in kwaito legend Zola 7 's life.
He accused MaMkhize and her son Andile Mpisane of chasing clout at the legend's expense.
The former presenter and artist has been charting trends for the past week after there were growing calls for Mzansi to offer financial assistance to him.
Taking to Twitter, Nota called MaMkhize a "fraud".
“If MaMkhize wasn’t a fraud she would’ve sponsored Kamo Mphela with a trip to the US and got her features with Rick Ross instead of taking the talentless son to go be a groupie. Now they are all coming to use #Zola7 for clout. As long as you guys stream his music and support his gigs.”
Nota, Andile's ex-girlfriend Sithelo Shozi and Ntsiki Mazwai also disapproved of MaMkize's recent visiti to Zola and her taking videos.
Nota retweeted poet and activist Ntsiki's tweet in which she said MaMkhize was supposed to help privately and didn't have to share images and clips of her visit to Zola on the socials.
“MaMkhize is a clout-chasing fraud. A tenderpreneur who got ahead with her connections, not talent. Zola is a whole legend yet black Twitter see nothing wrong in him grovelling for a woman who only has money but no real values or moral authority. She must focus on her brat, RHA!”
Taking to Facebook recently, the veteran TV presenter and music artist shared his banking details and said it was humbling to see the kind of love Mzansi has showered him with.
“Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation. I can't respond to all of you kodwa here are the banking details eniwacelile.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE to explain her motives, MaMkhize said she heeding the call for help.
MaMkhize said she felt compelled to reach out to Zola 7 after seeing an old post of him in which he asked her to assist a local Instagram user to become a nurse.
“I believe I’m a mother figure to a lot of people, so when my sister brought Zola to my attention by tagging me in a post where he was asking me to help a young lady looking to do nursing, I reached out to him,” she said.
From lunch to driving a Bentley, Zola 7 was spoilt at the Mkhize family home.
Speaking of the experience, MaMkhize spoke of the importance of acknowledging Zola 7's contributions in other people's lives.
“It was a great experience and I believe we must show love to people while they are alive and not wait until it’s too late. Love for others should be an everyday selfless act. I would like to encourage people to show him love.”
