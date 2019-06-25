Zola 7 thanks SA for keeping his name alive

Zola 7 says South Africans' love is the reason he's still standing as one of Mzansi's most loved musicians and the reason he's recently released new music, which seems to be a win so far.

Few artists can claim to have the kind of loyal followers and unwavering support that musician and TV turned radio presenter Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, has. And more than 20 years later, the love keeps getting hotter.

He recently announced that he's been in the studio doing what South Africans know and love him for most, music.

"Bafwethu! Right now I’m about new music videos and (I've got a) new team," Zola shared on Insta, before he took to Twitter to thank his fans for the undying support.