Zola 7 thanks SA for keeping his name alive
Zola 7 says South Africans' love is the reason he's still standing as one of Mzansi's most loved musicians and the reason he's recently released new music, which seems to be a win so far.
Few artists can claim to have the kind of loyal followers and unwavering support that musician and TV turned radio presenter Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, has. And more than 20 years later, the love keeps getting hotter.
He recently announced that he's been in the studio doing what South Africans know and love him for most, music.
"Bafwethu! Right now I’m about new music videos and (I've got a) new team," Zola shared on Insta, before he took to Twitter to thank his fans for the undying support.
The reason I still stand. Thank you ? https://t.co/p7BQb5cFG9— Bonginkosi Dlamini (@RealZola7) June 22, 2019
Zola's fans won't let his name die and, in addition to the campaigns they've had for him to be recognised by the powers that be, they keep his name alive on these social media streets with random appreciative tweets.
When the love is real, the love is real!
Looking forward to the day that @RealSway sits down with @RealZola7 as he spits the unrehearsed rhymes of a legend that he is.— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede ? (@SaneleBGumede_) June 24, 2019
Zola7 is a kwaito artist but he spits fire. pic.twitter.com/ROnoe75dC5
Zola7 for me, he is my Mentor, each time he speaks, he speaks words of wisdom especially me as a a black child. From far hey..... pic.twitter.com/Rd9vXcWSdR— Mpilo@mirranda (@Nompilo58700302) June 23, 2019
His track, Skobho ne-Hennessy, has been doing super-well on YouTube, too.
Check out the music video below: