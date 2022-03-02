Kelly's dream comes true as she hosts maiden gospel concert

The star, who has never shied away from expressing her spiritual side, will be performing alongside her friends such as Mhlaba, Ayanda Ntanzi and Takie Ndou

Soul singer Kelly Khumalo is gearing to stage her first-ever gospel concert, dubbed the Gospel Explosion.



Kelly, who repeatedly stated during her interview with Sowetan that she is not a gospel singer, said that being able to finally host such a concert was not only a dream come true but a full circle moment for her. She said this moment was important for her, especially since her launch into the industry happened right after entering SABC1’s then gospel competition Crux Gospel Star alongside her sister Zandile Khumalo. ..