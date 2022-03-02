South Africa

Man shot multiple times in Durban CBD

02 March 2022 - 10:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A man was shot in Grey Street in Durban on Wednesday morning.
A man was shot in Grey Street in Durban on Wednesday morning.
Image: supplied

A man was shot multiple times in Grey Street in the Durban city centre on Wednesday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find police already in attendance.

“It is believed a male, of unknown age, had been shot multiple times. The family rushed him to hospital before medical assistance arrived.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. Police are in attendance and will investigate. The man is believed to be in a critical condition,” Jamieson said. 

He said traffic was affected in the CBD as the road had been cordoned off.

TimesLIVE

IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home

Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six bank accounts over four months, was shot dead in the ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument

A bleeding Durban woman ran for her life after she was shot in the neck during an alleged argument in the parking lot of an Umhlanga mall parking lot ...
News
1 day ago

Security officer shot in Umlazi gun attack dies

A security officer who was shot in the head during an attack in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
News
1 week ago

Durban mother dies two days after children’s funeral service

A 38-year-old mother of five, who was shot six times in her Welbedacht East home, died in hospital on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?