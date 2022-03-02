Man shot multiple times in Durban CBD

A man was shot multiple times in Grey Street in the Durban city centre on Wednesday morning.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find police already in attendance.

“It is believed a male, of unknown age, had been shot multiple times. The family rushed him to hospital before medical assistance arrived.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. Police are in attendance and will investigate. The man is believed to be in a critical condition,” Jamieson said.

He said traffic was affected in the CBD as the road had been cordoned off.

