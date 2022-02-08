Big Zulu rebuilds his grandmother's house

As they say: humble beginnings bring about great things. Some of our celebrities are a living testament to that.

Big Zulu had many of his followers on Instagram inspired on Monday after he shared a picture of his grandmother's house which he was born in.

The rapper revealed he was finally at ease now that he was able to rebuild the small home and shared the progress with his fans.

"Just as I said that I will rebuild my grandmother's house where I was born ... here is the work in progress," he captioned the post.