Big Zulu rebuilds his grandmother's house
As they say: humble beginnings bring about great things. Some of our celebrities are a living testament to that.
Big Zulu had many of his followers on Instagram inspired on Monday after he shared a picture of his grandmother's house which he was born in.
The rapper revealed he was finally at ease now that he was able to rebuild the small home and shared the progress with his fans.
"Just as I said that I will rebuild my grandmother's house where I was born ... here is the work in progress," he captioned the post.
In early March 2022, Big Zulu released a single titled Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi, which was a dedication to his late grandmother Doris.
In the song, Big Zulu details how his grandmother sacrificed everything for her family despite being poverty-stricken.
“That’s where Gogo Doris lived. A home not suitable for anyone, especially a queen like her,” Big Zulu said.
Actress Lusanda Mabena also recently reflected on her humble beginnings growing up in a small home and how her late mother afforded them the opportunity to move into a better house after she had retired.
In a tribute post to her late mother, Lusanda expressed her gratitude for how far she had come in her journey.
"This here, is where it all began, where my dreams were nurtured. It is where a rough diamond was polished by a mother who had little, but saw a lot in me. Today I woke up with intense gratitude for the journey that has brought me to where I am." she wrote.
"We moved from Butterworth when my mother retired. In fact, I understand the entire house was demolished by the lady who took it over from us and she rebuilt a beautiful house from scratch ... In my heart though, it will remain like the one in this pic."
"It's not how you start that matters, it's how you finish." This here, 901 Msobomvu, is where it all began, where my...Posted by Lusanda Mbane on Sunday, February 6, 2022
