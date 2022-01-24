Umhlobo Wenene presenter Putco Mafani suspended

A video of him 'dancing on top of a table' at SABC studios has surfaced

Popular Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Putco Mafani has been suspended after a video of him dancing on top of a table apparently inside SABC studios surfaced.



Mafani is the second SABC employee to be suspended after Metro FM's Dineo Ranaka was suspended last week for misconduct after a video of her doing a challenge on top of furniture inside the Metro FM studios in Auckland Park surfaced. ..