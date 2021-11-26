Afro Cinderella so engaging you almost feel part of the cast

This is the best way to return to theatre spaces after lockdown

If you do not follow Janice Honeyman’s version story of Cinderella that is on at the Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein, then forget it.



You will never catch up. Honeyman is a well-known queen of Phantomimes and this time has simplified the story and brought it very close to home. She has taken an old classic fairy tale and added a bit of her own twist through costumes, stage design and the language used...