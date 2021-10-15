Entertainment

DJ Uncle Partytime gets fans swaying on dance floors

Quirky dress sense earned DJ his nickname

15 October 2021 - 09:28



It’s not often that we find DJs who curate or create music that can be a spiritual journey – something that is on the mind of Lindokuhle Mabunda when he has many of his loyal fans swaying on dance floors. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling