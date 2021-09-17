Columnists

Fashion victims: Idols SA’s forgettable contestants

Current allure of fame is all about influence

17 September 2021 - 10:28

When we remember the icons of the past, the music is not the only thing that comes to mind. There are also the unique looks that everyone carries. 

Brenda Fassie is unforgettable for jumping off stage in a schoolgirl romper to hug then president Nelson Mandela. Even Lebo’s all-red ensemble with a wig that could easily be the subject of a roasting this day and age stands forever in our memories...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...