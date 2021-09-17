Fashion victims: Idols SA’s forgettable contestants

Current allure of fame is all about influence

When we remember the icons of the past, the music is not the only thing that comes to mind. There are also the unique looks that everyone carries.



Brenda Fassie is unforgettable for jumping off stage in a schoolgirl romper to hug then president Nelson Mandela. Even Lebo’s all-red ensemble with a wig that could easily be the subject of a roasting this day and age stands forever in our memories...