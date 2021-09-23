Are we obsessed with teen sex dramas?

Why are adults obsessed with promiscuous teenagers?

This week we see the much anticipated return of Blood & Water, a series that has garnered a surprise following in the past year. While it’s no revolutionary show in terms of the genre, it has blazed its own trail where it matters.



While this may be admirable, the show runs the threat of joining its teen drama mates while heavy critique stands for these types of shows – does society have a penchant for watching teen dramas starring adults who play sexually promiscuous kids?..