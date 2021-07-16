Mzilikazi Wa Afrika's new album calls for Africa to rise and unite

'Mzee' features continent's top artists in songs of hope

Multi-award winning journalist, author, music producer, DJ and songwriter, Mzilikazi wa Afrika calls for Africa to rise and unite through his new album, Rise.



Known as Mzee in the music cycles, Wa Afrika's new album comes after 12 years of not releasing music. Boasting with 25 tracks, the album hit the digital stores worldwide on June 25...