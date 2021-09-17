Xolile Tshabalala is fit for purpose, thanks to granddad

Busy filmmaker finds time for theatre

When Xolile Tshabalala was young, her grandfather used to spit on the ground and send her to the shop and expect her to return before the saliva dried out.



Tshabalala would run as fast as she could, to beat the saliva deadline. This is how her love for running began. Since then, Tshabalala has been starting her day with a 10km run and this has made her fit and look younger than her age. Though the 44-year-old would have made a great athlete, she showed signs of a being a great storyteller from a young age. Once again her grandfather played a big role in the discovery of her acting talent; he made Tshabalala listen to radio dramas and retell the stories to him...