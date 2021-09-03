Lihle's debut album nets two gongs

Soulful jazz muso honoured at awards

Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana has just marked her official arrival in the music industry by bagging two accolades.



Dunjana won two gongs with her debut album Intyatyambo at the fifth Mzantsi Jazz Awards that took place virtually on Saturday. Born in Gugulethu, Cape Town, she walked away with the Best Jazz Song Award with her song Song and Living. She also won the Best Female Jazz Artist Award...