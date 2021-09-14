Pupil commits suicide after being confronted by her teacher over Facebook post

The family of a Grade 12 pupil who allegedly committed suicide says she died hours after she was confronted by a teacher who demanded apology for insulting her on social media.



Khutso Macial Mabiletsa,19, a pupil at Kopano High School in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, was found hanging in her home on Sunday...