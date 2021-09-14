Pupil commits suicide after being confronted by her teacher over Facebook post
The family of a Grade 12 pupil who allegedly committed suicide says she died hours after she was confronted by a teacher who demanded apology for insulting her on social media.
Khutso Macial Mabiletsa,19, a pupil at Kopano High School in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, was found hanging in her home on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.