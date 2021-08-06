There's method in the madness of Moonchild

Star opens up about hosting new show

One thing you should come to terms with before you have a chat with Moonchild Sanelly is that she is not a conventional interview subject. For the most part it’s because the musician, known for her collaboration with Beyoncé on My Power, is not the most attentive. So, our chat takes funny and unplaceable turns, as I let her take the lead.



TV viewers will get to experience the Weh Mameh hitmaker’s colourful and off-kilter personality as host of Madness Method airing on BET Africa. Moonchild zooms in on the lives of her celebrity guests, unpacking their lives and career journeys. ..