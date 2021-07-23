Sonia Mbele returns to TV screen

Screen favourite returns as sultry, hardcore killer in DiepCity

Sonia Mbele is making her long-awaited return to TV screens. She will enter Mzansi Magic telenovela DiepCity as new crime lord Zola, described as a sexy man-eater and hardcore killer. Mbele teases what to expect when she makes her debut on Tuesday:



What made this the perfect role to return on screen?..