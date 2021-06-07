5 things we remember about Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Known for her larger-than-life personality and bright smile, Surtie-Richards captured the hearts of many throughout her career in television and theatre.

The news of the film and theatre icon’s passing has sent shock waves across the country, with details around her death yet to be released. Surtie-Richards was 66.

The icon will be missed for her enthusiasm, bubbly character and the TV aunty we all grew to love.

In celebration of her life and the impact she has made in the acting industry, here are five things we remember about the star.

1. Her character Fiela Komoetie was her claim to fame

Having taken many roles in several amateur stage productions between 1974 and 1981, Surtie-Richards first launched her professional acting career in 1984.



She was famous for her role as Fiela Komoetie in the 1988 film adaptation of the Afrikaans novel Fiela se Kind and Nenna in the long-running soapie Egoli: Place of Gold.