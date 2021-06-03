Stream thousands of hours of drama on Showmax

Sandton housewife Thathi gets the shock of her life — not that her hubby Mbongeni is murdered next to her in a hijacking gone wrong, but rather that the bank he owns isn’t just bankrupt, he’s been using client money to fund their lifestyle. It’s bye-bye to diamonds, Bentleys, Louis Vuitton handbags, and hello to moving back in with her gangster mother Mam’Sonto in Alex, with her teens in tow.

But moving to Alex with her tail between her legs is just the start of Thathi’s problems: she’s got to deal with her jealous sister Beauty who wants Mam’Sonto’s business for herself; her ex-lover Melusi still has feelings and she’s hiding a secret from him; and it was Mam’Sonto’s goons who killed Mbongeni ... 2021 Safta nominee.

