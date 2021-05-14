Entertainment

Katlego Maboe pulled from Saftas nomination list

14 May 2021 - 17:06
Katlego Maboe
Katlego Maboe
Image: Katlego Maboe/ Instagram

The 15th annual South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas) have withdrawn  the nomination of disgraced TV presenter Katlego Maboe following public outcry over abuse allegations hanging over him.

Maboe was nominated for public-voted category Best TV Presenter against Devi Sankaree Govender, Dineo Ranaka, Palesa Tembe, Katchie Nzama and Waldimar Pelser.

“After careful deliberation of concerns raised regarding the nomination of Mr.Katlego Maboe in the Best TV Presenter Public Vote Category, announced on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the SAFTA’s jury has decided to rescind his nomination,” the Saftas said in a short statement.

“The rescission is effective immediately and voting code 5 has been removed from the voting USSD line.”

The former Expresso presenter has won in the category for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.

Maboe is currently dealing with serious allegations of domestic abuse. This comes after he went viral late last year in a video clip confessing to cheating on his ex-lover and allegedly giving her an STI.

His former partner also made abuse claims against him.

This year’s Saftas winners will be announced on May 22.

Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video

Katlego Maboe will not be on Expresso pending the outcome of the investigation of abuse allegations leveled against him.
Entertainment
6 months ago

Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video

Nikita Murray's legal team has come out to set the record straight after she was implicated by TV personality Katlego Maboe in a viral “cheating” ...
Entertainment
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X