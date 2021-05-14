Katlego Maboe pulled from Saftas nomination list

The 15th annual South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas) have withdrawn the nomination of disgraced TV presenter Katlego Maboe following public outcry over abuse allegations hanging over him.

Maboe was nominated for public-voted category Best TV Presenter against Devi Sankaree Govender, Dineo Ranaka, Palesa Tembe, Katchie Nzama and Waldimar Pelser.

“After careful deliberation of concerns raised regarding the nomination of Mr.Katlego Maboe in the Best TV Presenter Public Vote Category, announced on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the SAFTA’s jury has decided to rescind his nomination,” the Saftas said in a short statement.

“The rescission is effective immediately and voting code 5 has been removed from the voting USSD line.”

The former Expresso presenter has won in the category for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.

Maboe is currently dealing with serious allegations of domestic abuse. This comes after he went viral late last year in a video clip confessing to cheating on his ex-lover and allegedly giving her an STI.

His former partner also made abuse claims against him.

This year’s Saftas winners will be announced on May 22.