Women need safe spaces in society

Katlego case shows attitudes on abuse need a real change

A few days ago, The Expresso Morning Show host, Katlego Maboe, who is more famously known for his OUTsurance advertisements, found himself trending on social media after a video in which he is being confronted by his partner for cheating was leaked.



The clearly distraught woman, who is also the mother of his young child, alleged during the confrontation that Maboe, due to his philandering ways, had infected her with a sexually transmitted illness that has left her potentially infertile. It was a gut-wrenching video to watch...