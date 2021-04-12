Joyous Celebration still hitting the high notes after 25 years

Innovation in changing times

Throughout the years, Joyous Celebration has constantly re-invented itself in order to remain relevant and keep up with the times. It is this consistent innovation that has contributed to the choir’s longevity. According to Funani, the changes have all been strategic and aligned to the vision of Joyous Celebration.

“The Bible says that where there is no vision, people perish. Having people who are vision-driven has helped us get to where we are. What’s critical to us is never losing our African sound. We might adopt a little bit of what they do in the US but we keep our signature,” Funani says.

Additionally, the team of leaders, creatives and visionaries have also been very careful not to innovate at the expense of their loyal fans.

Still We Rise

Joyous Celebration’s 25th album is titled Still We Rise and was released shortly after they signed under Universal Music and Motown Gospel in the US. Through this album, the choir aims to inspire hope in the ability to rise against all odds.

“In Joyous 25, we are saying it has been 25 years of gospel ministry and still we rise. But it’s twofold. The rising is not only for us as a foundation. It’s also for our people. It’s also for SA and the world. Amidst the pandemic that we’re trying to recover from, still we rise. Life must continue,” says Funani.

Indeed, 25 years is worth celebrating not only for the choir’s longevity but also because of the significance which the number carries for Joyous Celebration and its loyal supporters.

“It, 25, is a significant number to us. According to Biblical numerology, five is the number of grace. 5x5 is grace upon grace. One of the things which will be critical in maintaining Still I Rise is the grace of God. Through Joyous 25, we are encouraging our people to come as they are and receive the grace of God. There is grace available for everybody,” says the choir ambassador.

Where to from here?

Joyous Celebration has managed to identify raw talent and groom artists into their authentic selves, producing many stars throughout the years. More of this can be expected as a junior choir is on the cards.

“The concept has always been there, it’s being developed and one of these days you’re going to hear about it,” Funani says.

Still going strong after 25 years, the choir continues to explore new sounds and new techniques. With the aim to take gospel music into spaces people have never seen, Joyous Celebration looks forward to celebrating even bigger and better milestones in the future.