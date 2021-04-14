Presenter makes full recovery after being stabbed 49 times by hubby

Folotsi-Ratselane back on air after remarkable recovery

Lesedi FM current affairs broadcaster Dimakatso Folotsi-Ratselane has made a triumphant return on-air after she survived being stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband McKenzie Ratselane in February.



In a tell-all interview that aired on Monday night on SABC 2 show Leihlo La Sechaba, Folotsi-Ratselane appeared with her children, breaking her silence on what happened on that fateful night in Dinaweng, Bloemfontein in the Free State...