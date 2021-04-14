Entertainment

Presenter makes full recovery after being stabbed 49 times by hubby

Folotsi-Ratselane back on air after remarkable recovery

14 April 2021 - 09:03

Lesedi FM current affairs broadcaster Dimakatso Folotsi-Ratselane has made a triumphant return on-air after she survived being stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband McKenzie Ratselane in February.

In a tell-all interview that aired on Monday night on SABC 2 show Leihlo La Sechaba, Folotsi-Ratselane appeared with her children, breaking her silence on what happened on that fateful night in Dinaweng, Bloemfontein in the Free State...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



