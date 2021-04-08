Samsung stirs up mid-tier smartphone market with Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 coming to market in both versions will not only make cutting-edge innovation more accessible to more South Africans but also allow users to enjoy 5G capabilities for the first time in the Galaxy A Series.

It’s packed with a big battery, multiple camera array and large immersive display — a breathtaking evolution from its predecessor, the acclaimed Galaxy A31.

The Galaxy A32 smartphone offers an enhanced display and stunning new camera technology such as a 64MP rear main, which is an impressive leap up from the Galaxy A31’s 48MP version. It even adds those extra features people have asked for, with up to 99 customised filters, and colours and styles you like from favourite photos.

5G comes to the Galaxy A Series

Users can now harness the extra speeds offered with 5G, which also makes downloading a breeze. Whether playing mobile games on the go or watching your favourite programmes, superfast network connectivity can ensure there is less lag and peak performance every time.

Watch the video below: