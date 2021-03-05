Artists gather for concert on impact of Covid-19

As SA commemorates a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the country, a group of artists will tell the impact of the virus through song, theatre and poetry.

The musical production will feature artists such as Ntsika Ngxanga, Poetic Soul, Putuma Tiso, Xabiso Zweni, Nomabotwe Mthimkhulu , Dumza Maswana and Sihle Sefute.

Poetic Soul, the brain behind the Lovehouse Experience Lamentations Concert event, said they received funding through the Presidential Economic Stimulus Project (PESP) which is administered by the National Arts Council.

“The production is centred around the life of a new orphan as a result of Covid-19. We aim to capture the odds of South Africans in response to the aggressive takeover of people’s lives by the pandemic,” she said.

She said the project had also created jobs for small businesses and individuals around Nelson Mandela Bay.

“A lot of people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic and there are 40 small businesses and individuals around Nelson Mandela Bay who will benefit from this project.”

She said the artists will be accompanied by a five-piece band. The sold-out event will take place on Sunday at the Anthenaeum in Central, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).