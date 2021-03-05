Officials who misuse public funds will be held liable – Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane says officials who mismanage public funds should be held personally liable for the money which the government lost through their misconduct.
Speaking during the state of the province address on Friday, Mtshweni-Tsipane said she had instructed the provincial treasury department to cooperate with the auditor-general’s office to deal with financial misconduct in the province. ..
