Trendsetter to present Trending SA on SABC3

Coconut Kelz graduates from social media to TV stardom

For Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi, 2021 is all about making television moves, and that energy of manifesting her words into reality is paying off.



This week Tlhabi, 32, started her cool new gig as the new presenter on SABC3 TV show Trending SA – graduating from being a social media star...