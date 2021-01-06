Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company

A company led by American-Senegalese musician Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.

The Grammy-nominated singer, known for hit songs like "Don't Matter" and "Smack That," has launched a number of business and philanthropic ventures across Africa in recent years, including a $6 billion futuristic city in Senegal and a cryptocurrency called Akoin.

Akon's foray into Congo's mining sector comes through a US- registered firm called White Waterfall LLC, of which he is the president and CEO, according to contracts published on the mines ministry website.