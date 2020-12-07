Singer wants to experiment with his sound
Brandon hurt not to be in Idols finale but proud of making it to the semis
Idols SA semi-finalist Brandon has been left completely shattered after coming close to making it to the season 16 grand finale.
The 23-year-old singer was eliminated on Sunday night, leaving Zama and Mr Music to duke it out in the final...
