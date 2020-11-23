Entertainment

Contestant the only female in top four

Zama gears up for Idols final stretch

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 23 November 2020 - 14:48

Idols SA’s Zama is the last woman standing in the competition with three male contestants Brandon, Mr Music and Zanothando.

The 19-year-old told Sowetan on Monday that she never in her wildest dreams envisioned that she would be the last woman remaining in the competition...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X