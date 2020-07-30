Golden Girl Caitlin's Olympic dream still alive, despite Covid-19

At just 18 years old, Caitlin Rooskrantz is no stranger to making history, and this Sunday will be no different.

The gymnast will set an example of how fulfilling one's dreams does not have to end despite some of the setbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Rooskrantz will keep her date with destiny when she performs Olympic routine during a live streaming event on the exact day she would have performed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The young athlete was set to have been the first artistic gymnast to represent SA at the Olympics in 15 years.

"I don't think I've given up on anything in my life," says Rooskrantz.

"I've always tried to find another way through and after months of intense training in preparation for the Olympics, having the opportunity to still be able to perform my routine for South Africa in this way is incredibly exciting."

The performance has been made possible by Sanlam, who will be streaming the momentous event.

"We're only too happy to be supporting Caitlin in still reaching her goals - albeit in a different way," says Sanlam's chief executive for the brand, Sydney Mbhele.