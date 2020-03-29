SNAPS | Kwesta & Yolanda celebrate one year of marital bliss

The Vilakazis recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, y'all - and to think it was just yesterday that Kwesta and his wife Yolanda said "I do" to each other.

Although they've been married traditionally for almost a decade, Sunday marked a year since Mzansi's faves tied the knot at what was one of the most celebrated weddings of 2019.

Kwesta and Yolanda's love story is one many fans admire.

Taking to Instagram, Yolanda sent her hubby a sweet note saying, "On this day last year, I took my best friend’s surname. Here’s to many more years of marriage and growing old together Mr Vilakazi."