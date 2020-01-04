Entertainment

Throwback: Donald’s first break was performing for the Fergusons

By Masego Seemela - 04 January 2020 - 16:25
Singer Donald Moatshe shared the details of his first big break.
Hands up if you knew that Donald Moatshe's first big break was singing for the Fergusons at their wedding back in 2001?

Connie and Shona celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month with cute love messages about their marriage throughout the years. Little did we know there was a throwback which included Donald in it.

The singer shared an old snap of the Fergusons, giving his followers a fun fact about him.

Did you know: I performed at this amazing couple’s wedding way before I made it. I’m forever grateful to Shona and Connie Ferguson for seeing the vision before most people did.”

A friend then dug deeper into his files and found a snap of Donald and Shona on the day the actor said “I do” to his wife.

The Mina Nawe hitmaker also shared another fun fact about him that most fans didn't know.

“Did you know: In 2010 I co-wrote and co-produced a song with Prezzz for Rhythm City featuring some of the biggest names in SA music. PS: I was the only artist who was not famous at the time.”

