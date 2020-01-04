Throwback: Donald’s first break was performing for the Fergusons

Hands up if you knew that Donald Moatshe's first big break was singing for the Fergusons at their wedding back in 2001?

Connie and Shona celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last month with cute love messages about their marriage throughout the years. Little did we know there was a throwback which included Donald in it.

The singer shared an old snap of the Fergusons, giving his followers a fun fact about him.

“Did you know: I performed at this amazing couple’s wedding way before I made it. I’m forever grateful to Shona and Connie Ferguson for seeing the vision before most people did.”