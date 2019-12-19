SABC 'stole my Summer Song of the Year concept'

Owen Ndlovu has accused the SABC of stealing the intellectual property of his Summer Song of the Year concept.

Ndlovu, who has been partnering with SABC for the past two years in organising the event, is fuming that the public broadcaster stole the idea and is now running it on its own.

The SABC Summer Song of the Year is normally voted for by listeners of the 18 SABC radio stations and it is played on December 31 to usher SA into the New Year.

Each radio station selects its own Top 10 based on the station's airplay.

Ndlovu said every year, he had the Summer Song of the Year, SABC would indicate their participation. He said this year he was shocked that SABC did not signal its participation.

"While I was driving on Tuesday, I heard one of the SABC radio stations announcing a Top 10 and asking the listeners to vote. I said this is our concept that SABC is running without us. They have taken everything that we presented to them.

"Somebody will say Ukhozi FM has been doing it for years, but there was no public voting involved before. They handle it the way they do their weekend Top 20, which is based on their playlist. But it is not voted for by people. We identified the spot of the 31st [Dcember] and SABC loved it too."