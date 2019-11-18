Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng Khune is ready to make his bae, Sphelele Makhunga, a Mrs, and he isn't about to fumble.

The pair, who have been dating for several months, had social media in a tizz at the weekend when Sphelele posted an image of her dressed in a Makoti.

In the caption she recorded the date, next to emojis of cows and a ring. She also thanked her bae.