Davido is brimming with pride over the birth of his son

By Karishma Thakurdin - 26 October 2019 - 13:23
Davido and his fiancé Chioma.
Image: Instagram/Davido

Nigerian singing sensation Davido is overjoyed about becoming a father for the third time.

Davido and his fiancé Chioma Rowland welcomed their lil prince into the world last Sunday.

The singer gushed over his queen, labelling her a “strong wife”. 

He also revealed that they've named their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

Davido popped the question to Chioma surrounded by family and friends last month.

He shared a snap of the gorg pear-shaped diamond ring he got for her on Instagram.

SHE SAID YES!!!! BIG ROCK ? #ASSURANCE2020

MY SWEET CHUBBY HANDS!!?????? @thechefchi ??? .....

