Davido is brimming with pride over the birth of his son
Nigerian singing sensation Davido is overjoyed about becoming a father for the third time.
Davido and his fiancé Chioma Rowland welcomed their lil prince into the world last Sunday.
The singer gushed over his queen, labelling her a “strong wife”.
He also revealed that they've named their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.
Davido popped the question to Chioma surrounded by family and friends last month.
He shared a snap of the gorg pear-shaped diamond ring he got for her on Instagram.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.