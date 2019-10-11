Kwaito man left fuming after being arrested for selling his own music

Kwaito singer Rollence Mabula wants justice after police allegedly arrested him last month while he was selling his own music at a shopping mall in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

The singer from Rustenburg, North West, was arrested for selling his latest single and said police accused him of selling pirated or copied music.

Mabula said he tried to explain to the police that he was selling his own music but the police officer still went ahead and arrested him.

The singer, who has been in the music industry for 15 years, was taken to a police station in Mabopane Block D, where he claimed that he was kept for six hours.

"The officer told me that he was arresting me because the music did not have a sleeve. He said he would keep me at the police station until Sars people come to verify if I was paying tax or not.

"While I was sitting there, another police officer came and asked what I was doing there. I explained to him what happened and he said they must let me go," Mabula said.

He said he tried to open a case against the officer who wrongfully arrested him but he was told that it was a civil matter.

He has registered the matter with Legal Aid SA, who confirmed that Mabula has reported the matter with them.