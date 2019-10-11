Four dealers arrested in Hillbrow after being found with 'huge quantity of drugs'

The Hawks arrested four men for dealing in drugs during a raid in Hillbrow.

Officers also seized large quantity of drugs.

Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke, speaking outside the Hillbrow police station on Friday morning, said the four men will appear in the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Monday.

"We are busy with a take-down operation here in Hillbrow. We managed to arrest four suspects for dealing in drugs. We have been monitoring these suspects and I believe that we are going to target more suspects in other parts of the country," Maluleke said.

He said the Hawks believed that arresting dealers was the best way to rid the streets of drugs.

"We seized lots of drugs, but I cannot tell you the exact street value as our members are busy calculating. We seized a huge quantity of drugs," Maluleke said.