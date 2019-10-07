Miss Gay SA, Drag SA aim to fly rainbow flag high

Candice Sifiso Nkosi and Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie were crowned 2019 Miss Gay South Africa and Miss Drag SA at the weekend.

Both committed to fighting for the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community

Nkosi, from Tsakane on the East Rand, took the crown at a pageant held at Mbombela Civic Centre in Nelspruit on Saturday evening.

Ka-Fassie emerged victorious in Pretoria on Friday night.

The 32-year-old Nkosi, who is studying towards a national diploma in public administration, said: "Of course, I am exited to have been crowned Miss Gay SA 2019. The competition was tough.

"I'm looking forward to reaching out to the public through charity work. I look forward to using the platform to advocate for the pink nation [LGBTQ community]. As gay people, we have our rights as recognised by the constitution, but our rights are not respected and accepted by society," said Nkosi.

Director of Miss Gay South Africa Alfred Twirl said the pageant has been an amazing journey that continues to embrace the pink nation and its culture.

"We started the pageant in 2017 with less than 50 entries but we have grown over the years through sponsorship and support from our social media pages," said Twirl.