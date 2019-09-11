Lvovo grateful after mother recovers from health scare

Muso Lvovo is very grateful that his mother, who had a recent health scare, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Lvovo expressed great happiness that his mother had been discharged over the weekend after being diagnosed with the bacterial skin infection cellulitis.

“I'm ecstatic that my mom is discharged from the hospital, she had a fever and they also discovered that she had cellulitis.”

The Iyavaya hitmaker explained that his mother is diabetic and sustained bruises on her leg due to infection.