Lvovo grateful after mother recovers from health scare

By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi - 11 September 2019 - 06:59
Lvovo is grateful that his mother is out of hospital.
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Muso Lvovo is very grateful that his mother, who had a recent health scare, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well. 

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Lvovo expressed great happiness that his mother had been discharged over the weekend after being diagnosed with the bacterial skin infection cellulitis.

“I'm ecstatic that my mom is discharged from the hospital, she had a fever and they also discovered that she had cellulitis.”

The Iyavaya hitmaker explained that his mother is diabetic and sustained bruises on her leg due to infection.

“She was on treatment to cure the infection and she was required to visit the hospital every week for a check-up. I'm over the moon that she is free from infection and she's at home now.”

While all seems back to normal for Lvovo, who released an album produced by Heavy K last Friday titled Solala Nini .

“Working with a producer like Heavy K is a great experience cause he understands the background of the music that I've been doing and it's easy for the people to fall in love with his brand.”

He said it was doing extremely well and he was grateful for the love and support he was getting from his fans.     

“Heavy K is a gifted legend who produces local and international hit songs that have the best quality and beats.”

