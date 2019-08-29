Take art seriously, Esther Mahlangu tells pupils

Legendary Ndebele mural painter Esther Mahlangu has appealed to young people to believe in themselves and take art seriously.

Mahlangu was speaking at the National School of the Arts yesterday where Jiyaad Greeff was unveiled as the winner of the 2019 Albany Packaging Award. The grade 10 pupil was briefed to create a design based on the theme "New Generation Traditional Design", inspired by the work of world-renowned Mahlangu.

The winning design will be printed on the packaging of millions of Albany loaves during the September month.

Sharing her inspiring story, Mahlangu explained that she has travelled the world because she took her talent seriously and had self-belief.