Empowering women through arts

It's a fact that women tend to be under-represented in most industries, including the arts.

Beyond the statistics captured, women in the arts face unique challenges.

In SA, things are a lot better than they were decades ago when women were almost nonexistent.

National Arts Council (NAC) chief executive Rosemary Mangope is one of the few women who have emerged and claimed their position in male-dominated fields like arts and culture.

Mangope has been heading NAC that is tasked with promoting and supporting arts development in SA.

She says in the past 25 years, women have participated in developments of the arts and culture in multiple folds at different levels, both in leadership and supporting activities and initiatives.

Mangope said even though there were more women than men, the numbers tell a less optimistic story in the arts.

She said women in the arts were the kind of women who understand how crucial the arts can be in transforming the economic and social lives of people. Women who make a living through crafts like beadwork take it as a hobby, she said.

"Those women do not see it as an income-generating activity. Because when you ask them what do they do for a living, they would say I am not working," Mangope said.

"If one were to dig deep, you can see how many women would call this a hobby while it brings bread to the table. It is a contributor to the economy."

She added that as an institution whose mandate was to develop, support and promote the arts at all levels, NAC is advocating arts education in schools because it was exposing children to analytical experience and discipline at a young age.

Mangope believes that arts level the playing fields for all because it is about talent, innovation and creativity.

She said through the arts they were developing and empowering uneducated women in the rural areas. She said as much as many women were uneducated, NAC wanted to help them to unleash their creative talent.