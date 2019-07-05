Zodwa Wabantu explains why she 'begged' her son not to waste education

Zodwa previously told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that she often gets praised for having the "kind of money" she has without qualifications. She said even though she has worked hard and continues to do so, she is aware that it was just God that made things work out the way they did.

That is why, Zodwa explained, she would never diss education and wanted her son to get as much of it from the very best institutions as he can.

"Other people call it luck, others say its God... I know that I could have been one of the broke, unemployed people in this country but luckily I'm not. I've managed to build a house and buy my car and take my child to school, which is amazing for me."

"I always emphasised to my son that he must not worry about what people say about me and the sh*t I do, he must just focus on school. I want him to be successful and even if he ends up not needing to use school, he must have education as back up."