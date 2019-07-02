Kim Kardashian to drop Kimono name from shapewear after objections
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian said on Monday she would rename her Kimono shapewear line after people in Japan said her use of the term to brand undergarments was disrespectful.
Kardashian said she had announced the Kimono products in June "with the best intentions in mind," and she appreciated the feedback she had received.
"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she wrote on Twitter.
Kimono in Japanese means "thing that's worn" and refers to full-length robes with sashes donned for formal occasions such as weddings and funerals. Her use of the word on undergarments and filing for a trademark annoyed many people.
"Kimono is not underwear! Stop trademark registration! Don't make the word kimono yours!" Twitter user Ruu wrote shortly after the launch announcement, echoing a common theme.
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft