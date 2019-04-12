Kim Kardashian on studying law: 'I realised that if I knew more, I could do more'

Vogue has reported that reality TV star and make-up guru Kim Kardashian West has just added law student to her long list of pursuits.

Apparently her decision did not come as a surprise to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, who said Kim was always fascinated by court TV shows as a child.

Kim was motivated by her role, together with a team of attorneys, in getting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years in a US jail after being sentenced to life for her involvement in a non-violent drug charge.