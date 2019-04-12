Kim Kardashian on studying law: 'I realised that if I knew more, I could do more'
Vogue has reported that reality TV star and make-up guru Kim Kardashian West has just added law student to her long list of pursuits.
Apparently her decision did not come as a surprise to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, who said Kim was always fascinated by court TV shows as a child.
Kim was motivated by her role, together with a team of attorneys, in getting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years in a US jail after being sentenced to life for her involvement in a non-violent drug charge.
Kim said she found out about Johnson through social media. She said although she could speak on the human aspect of Johnson’s imprisonment and why it was wrong not to give her a second chance at life, she realised that she didn’t know much and needed to educate herself on the workings of the law. That way she could do more to help those she believes deserve a second chance at life.
Kim admitted that convincing US president Donald Trump to grant Johnson clemency was not solely on her, but was instead a team effort. “It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people," she said.
“I had attorneys with me who could back everything up with facts.”
Kim is also one of the celebrities who called for the release of Cyntoia Brown, who was jailed at the age of 15 for the murder of a man she claimed had sexually abused her.
Kim went as far as asking her legal team to look into helping to free Brown. Although these attempts were unsuccessful, Brown received clemency and will be released in August.