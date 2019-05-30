J'Something and Mi Casa are mentoring tomorrow's talent - and the results are lit!

Mi Casa turns 10 next year and while it's most definitely a reason to celebrate, the group is more determined than ever to ensure that they contribute to the future of the music industry.

Their latest single, Toca, featuring unknown duo Jay Em, is one of the ways they are giving back.

The group's frontman J'Something is even housing the Sebai brothers from Port Elizabeth - Waver, 24, and Ruwayne, 21 - in his house in Joburg until they are on their feet.

"Mi Casa has taken it upon themselves to ensure that Jay Em shines brighter than we ever have," J'Something told TshisaLIVE.

"I personally moved them from PE to Johannesburg. They live in my house now. I am mentoring them because I really believe in them and I believe that the timing was perfect for us to meet."