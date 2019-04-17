Sam Smith cancels Cape Town show over 'strained voice'

Thousands of Cape Town fans were left disappointed on Tuesday night after British superstar Sam Smith cut the show short over "strain to his voice", Big Concerts has confirmed.

Smith was scheduled to perform at the Grandwest Casino for three sold-out shows on April 16, 17 & 18.

This after, the Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights at the Ticketpro Dome on April 13 & 14.

"Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available," read a statement on Big Concerts Twitter page.