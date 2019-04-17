Entertainment

Sam Smith cancels Cape Town show over 'strained voice'

By Karishma Thakurdin - 17 April 2019 - 06:31
Sam Smith had to cut his Cape Town show short.
Image: Big Concerts

Thousands of Cape Town fans were left disappointed on Tuesday night after British superstar Sam Smith cut the show short over "strain to his voice", Big Concerts has confirmed. 

Smith was scheduled to perform at the Grandwest Casino for three sold-out shows on April 16, 17 & 18.

This after, the Stay with Me hitmaker performed for two nights at the Ticketpro Dome on April 13 & 14. 

"Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available," read a statement on Big Concerts Twitter page. 

Smith landed in the Mother City at around 2.30pm and greeted fans on Twitter with a picture. 

On Monday, Smith spoke out about battling anxiety over the past few weeks on Instagram. 

"I wanna be more open and honest and I think we should all be more honest about our life experiences on this platform because I think it's healthy and honest and good for us all," he wrote in a Instagram Stories post.

He added that the last week had been "incredible" and he appeared happy and calm, when inside he was struggling.

"The last week, or so I've been doing these incredible shows, and from my pics, I look super happy and calm and collected. And I am happy, and sometimes I am calm. But the last few weeks my anxiety has been so f**king intense! I can't even begin to explain."

Fans have since expressed their disappointment and well-wishes on Twitter.  

