Sam Smith reveals anxiety battles while in SA: I've been trying to tackle tidal waves of fear
Sam Smith may be brightening many South Africans live with his shows in Mzansi but the star has revealed that he has been battling anxiety and "waves of fear" during his time here.
The star took to Instagram this week to open up about his struggles, believing that it may help others who were similarly struggling.
"I wanna be more open and honest and I think we should all be more honest about our life experiences on this platform because I think it's healthy and honest and good for us all," he wrote in a Instagram Stories post.
He added that the last week had been "incredible" and he appeared happy and calm, when inside he was struggling.
"The last week, or so I've been doing these incredible shows, and from my pics, I look super happy and calm and collected. And I am happy, and sometimes I am calm. But the last few weeks my anxiety has been so f*cking intense! I can't even begin to explain."
He said that it was not the first time he had felt like this but he felt especially "hopeless at times".
"I've felt completely out of control and as if I'm going to snap and everything is going to come undone. However, for the first time ever I have been trying to really tackle and fight against these horrible thoughts and tidal waves of fear."
He went on to list some of the coping mechanisms he found helped, including Beyoncé.
He also posted a snap of a local fan listening to his music, which he said cheered him up.